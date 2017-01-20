Toggle navigation
93.9 MY FM - The BEST Variety from the 80s to now for Chicago!
93.9 MY FM - The BEST Variety from the 80s to now for Chicago!
Blogs
Kristina Kage
Robin Rock
Mick Lee
Mario Lopez
Joey Brooks
Deanna
Dan G.
The Rendezvous Show
On Air Lineup
Playlist
On Demand
Photos
Local News
Entertainment News
National News
Weird News
Chicago Sports
Traffic
Weather
School Closings
Connect
Join the MYFM 9 to 5 Club
Jobs
Event Calendar
Concert Calendar
Advertise With Us
93.9 MYfm Communities
iHeartRadio App
Prize Pickup Info
Contests
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
The $500 Shout Out at 7:35am
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Enter Your Workday Wish
Enter To Win Tickets to see Bon Jovi
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
93.9 MYfm Welcomes Back Robin Rock!
38 Slimmed Down Celebs
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
Enter Here And Listen For Your Name Every Weekday Morning @ 7:35AM
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Join Kristina Kage from 6a-10am weekdays!
Let's Be Friends
90 Minutes Commercial free to start your workday and later for the drive home!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 1am
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
Ashes Of 6-Year-Old Boy Who Died Of Cancer Held For Ransom
Boy Can't Bear To Flush His Fish Down The Toilet
Teacher’s Cat Dies, Then Students Put A Kitten In Her Hand
Dying Homeless Man Asks Stranger To Take Care Of His Dog
Extremely Rare Pink Dolphin Seen On Camera Swimming In Lake
Baby Poops. Just Watch The Dog
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
x
See Full Playlist
93.9 MY FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 93.9 MY FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.