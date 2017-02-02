Toggle navigation
93.9 MY FM - The BEST Variety from the 80s to now for Chicago!
93.9 MY FM - The BEST Variety from the 80s to now for Chicago!
Blogs
Kristina Kage
Robin Rock
Mick Lee
Mario Lopez
Joey Brooks
Deanna
Dan G.
The Rendezvous Show
On Air Lineup
Playlist
On Demand
Photos
Local News
Entertainment News
National News
Weird News
Chicago Sports
Traffic
Weather
School Closings
Connect
Join the MYFM 9 to 5 Club
Jobs
Event Calendar
Concert Calendar
Advertise With Us
93.9 MYfm Communities
iHeartRadio App
Prize Pickup Info
Contests
Win MY BIGGEST Valentine's Day Bouquet
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Enter to win a Sandals Resorts Vacation
The $500 Shout Out at 7:35am
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Enter To Win A Sandals Resorts Vacation
Famous Inventions By African Americans
Listen weekdays at 10:25am for chance to Fill Your Fridge with $1,000
15 Bands With Siblings
Enter Here And Listen For Your Name Every Weekday Morning @ 7:35AM
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Click here for Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia Valentine's Day Special
Join Kristina Kage from 6a-10am weekdays!
Let's Be Friends
90 Minutes Commercial free to start your workday and later for the drive home!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston
5 Family Vacation Ideas To Help Get You Through Winter
Butterfinger Cheesecakes: The Dessert You Never Knew You Needed
Bride Makes Grandma A Bridesmaid, Then Surprises Her With Custom 100th...
Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger Feud Continues
Grandfather Builds Rollercoasters In People's Backyards
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
LISTEN: Imagine Dragons - 'Believer'
5-Year-Old Blue Ivy To Launch Fragrance & Hair Care Line
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
x
See Full Playlist
93.9 MY FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 93.9 MY FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.